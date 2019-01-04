Developing News

Sports


Obituaries

Shirley Tabor

Shirley Tabor, 84, Cadiz, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at her home.

Jerry Powell

Jerry Powell, 73, Kirkmansville, died 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, Ja…

David Creech

David Creech, 61, Hopkinsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, of…

CHESTER BUSH

CHESTER BUSH

Chester Bush, 89, of Butler Road, died at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, De…

David Creech

David Creech, 61, Hopkinsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, of…

Online Poll

Do you think you will keep up with your New Year's Resolutions?

You voted:

Opinion

Living