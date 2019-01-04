News
Dalton Brown is the picture of politeness. Every question is answered with a "yes sir" or a "no ma'am."
Ahonen sweeps women's portion of Senior Bowling League
It hasn't been a very good week for the Hopkinsville High School boys' basketball team as the Tigers dropped their fourth-straight game after falling 60-52 to Madisonville-North Hopkins Thursday at Tiger Gym.
Alyssa Cavanaugh tries to sleep in as long she can each morning, usually making it to 9 a.m. before her dog, Hope, finds her noisiest squeaky toy.
As resumes go, it's hard to fathom a better fit to fill John McCain's Senate seat than the nation's first female Air Force pilot to fly in combat -- Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.
It's a trend that seems like it should be impossible in the wealthiest nation on Earth. But across America, the rate of maternal mortality is actually climbing -- more than doubling in the last three decades.
Kwanzaa culmination
It's 2019 and I am now the Kentucky New Era editor. Yes, I've worked here almost six years, but in no stretch of the imagination did I think I'd be leading the team.
Adults in foster care often are forgotten in today's society, Toni Tuttle-Mata of Elizabethtown says. It's those special needs adults who are on her heart.